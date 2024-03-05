Tuesday, March 05, 2024
     
  4. India TV-CNX Opinion Poll LIVE: Modi-led BJP likely to win all seats in Rajasthan, MP
India TV-CNX Opinion Poll LIVE: Modi-led BJP likely to win all seats in Rajasthan, MP

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll decoded people's mood ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The opinion poll predicted that the BJP will sweep Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: March 05, 2024 13:18 IST
India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: The biggest contest in the democratic set-up - the General Election - is approaching. The Election Commission of India is set to announce the dates of Lok Sabha elections in a week or two. The political parties intensified their efforts to set narratives which suited their party lines. Powered by the continued dominance of the 'Modi-wave', the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) set an ambitious target of over 400 Lok Sabha seats to breach Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi's 415 record. On the other hand, Congress and other opposition parties formed I.ND.I.A bloc to break the winning streak of BJP. Here, India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, ahead of the Lok Sabha election, tried to decode the mood of voters. 

Live updates :India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

  • Mar 05, 2024 1:18 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP is likely to sweep Rajasthan

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win all 25 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

  • Mar 05, 2024 1:18 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP to lead in Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur and Balaghat

    BJP is leading in Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur and Balaghat constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, says India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

  • Mar 05, 2024 1:17 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP is leading in all seats in MP

    BJP is leading in Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna and Rewa constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, says India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

  • Mar 05, 2024 1:16 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Jyotiraditya Scindia is likely to win Guna

    BJP leader and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is likely to win Guna Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, says India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

  • Mar 05, 2024 1:13 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to win Vidisha seat

    BJP leader and former MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to win the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, says India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

  • Mar 05, 2024 1:12 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath likely to lose Chhindwara seat

    Congress leader and Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath likely to lose Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, says India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

  • Mar 05, 2024 1:07 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP likely to sweep Madhya Pradesh

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win all 29 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

  • Mar 05, 2024 12:53 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    I.N.D.I.A bloc may win 17 seats in Kerala

    In Left Democratic Front-ruled Kerala, I.N.D.I.A bloc may win 17 seats and BJP is likely to bag remaining three out of a total of 20 seats. Congress-led UDF may win 11 seats, while CPI(M)-led LDF would get six seats, said the survey. 

  • Mar 05, 2024 12:52 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Telangana Lok Sabha elections prediction

    In Congress-ruled Telangana, Congress may win nine seats, BJP is likely to get five, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) may bag only two seats, and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM may win only one seat, stated the survey.

  • Mar 05, 2024 12:33 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    YSRCP likely to win 15 seats in Andhra Pradesh

    In YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh, the ruling party YSRCP may win 15 seats and Telugu Desam Party may win 10 out of a total of 25 seats, projected the opinion poll.

  • Mar 05, 2024 12:32 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Opinion poll on Karnataka Lok Sabhe elections

    In Congress-ruled Karnataka, BJP may win 22, its alliance partner Janata Dal(S) may win 2 and Congress may win 4 out of a total of 28 seats, predicted the opinion poll.

  • Mar 05, 2024 12:25 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP may win Puducherry seat

    The lone Puducherry Lok Sabha seat may go to BJP with the support of All India NR Congress, predicted the opinion poll.

  • Mar 05, 2024 12:24 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Mood of voters in Tamil Nadu

    The survey predicts, in DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu, I.N.D.I.A bloc may win 30, while NDA is likely to get 5 and AIADMK may bag 4 seats out of a total of 39 seats.

  • Mar 05, 2024 12:23 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Prediction on 130 Lok Sabha seats in Southern states

    The opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc may win 60 seats, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA may win 38 out of a total 130 Lok Sabha seats in the Southern states, including Puducherry, if elections are held now, according to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

