India records over 76,000 COVID-19 cases, 1,021 deaths in a day; tally crosses 34-lakh mark

India on Saturday recorded as many as 76,472 new coronavirus cases and 1,021 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 34 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.
The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 34,63,973 while the death toll climbed to 62,550 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 26,48,999 recovered, according to the health ministry.
In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,387,500), and is followed by Russia (977,730), Peru (621,997), South Africa (620,132), Mexico (585,738), Colombia (581,995), Spain (439,286), Chile (405,972), Argentina (392,009), Iran (369,911), the UK (333,798), Saudi Arabia (312,924), Bangladesh (306,794), France (304,947), Pakistan (295,053), Turkey (265,515), Italy (265,409), Germany (242,126), Iraq (223,612), Philippines (209,544), Indonesia (165,887), Canada (129,342), Qatar (118,196), Ukraine (117,172), Bolivia (114,409), Ecuador (112,141), Israel (112,000) and Kazakhstan (105,408), the CSSE figures showed.
State-Wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|602
|33
|2374
|65
|42
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|94209
|2001
|295248
|8528
|3633
|92
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1007
|20
|2621
|58
|5
|4
|Assam
|19222
|313
|79307
|2345
|278
|4
|5
|Bihar
|19067
|756
|109175
|2814
|538
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|1544
|5
|1977
|181
|43
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|11136
|962
|14607
|462
|245
|14
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|348
|16
|1916
|54
|2
|9
|Delhi
|13208
|688
|150027
|1130
|4369
|22
|10
|Goa
|3445
|94
|11867
|356
|171
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|14742
|25
|73475
|1193
|2962
|17
|12
|Haryana
|9962
|204
|48690
|1077
|646
|12
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1460
|19
|4008
|198
|33
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7743
|113
|26721
|528
|671
|14
|15
|Jharkhand
|11096
|761
|22927
|578
|373
|11
|16
|Karnataka
|85006
|1379
|219554
|7866
|5232
|141
|17
|Kerala
|22737
|329
|43757
|2067
|267
|10
|18
|Ladakh
|825
|21
|1640
|60
|27
|2
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|12422
|86
|44453
|1207
|1306
|24
|20
|Maharashtra
|178561
|5366
|531563
|9136
|23444
|355
|21
|Manipur
|1743
|12
|3957
|128
|25
|22
|Meghalaya
|1222
|54
|899
|25
|8
|23
|Mizoram
|474
|20
|500
|27
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1040
|118
|2735
|124
|9
|25
|Odisha
|25215
|867
|65323
|2510
|448
|7
|26
|Puducherry
|4483
|219
|7761
|275
|190
|10
|27
|Punjab
|15608
|968
|30972
|741
|1256
|37
|28
|Rajasthan
|14425
|326
|60585
|1006
|1005
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|388
|19
|1151
|75
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|52364
|2
|343930
|5870
|6948
|109
|31
|Telengana
|28941
|1341
|87675
|1580
|799
|11
|32
|Tripura
|3486
|360
|6839
|142
|89
|4
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5274
|468
|11775
|251
|228
|9
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|52309
|992
|152893
|4331
|3217
|68
|35
|West Bengal
|26709
|245
|121046
|3189
|3017
|53
|Total#
|742023
|16032
|2583948
|60177
|61529
|1057