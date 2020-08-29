India records over 76,000 COVID-19 cases, 1,021 deaths in a day; tally crosses 34-lakh mark

Image Source : D cvc

India on Saturday recorded as many as 76,472 new coronavirus cases and 1,021 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 34 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.

The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 34,63,973 while the death toll climbed to 62,550 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 26,48,999 recovered, according to the health ministry.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 24.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 835,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,646,610 and the fatalities rose to 835,730, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,387,500), and is followed by Russia (977,730), Peru (621,997), South Africa (620,132), Mexico (585,738), Colombia (581,995), Spain (439,286), Chile (405,972), Argentina (392,009), Iran (369,911), the UK (333,798), Saudi Arabia (312,924), Bangladesh (306,794), France (304,947), Pakistan (295,053), Turkey (265,515), Italy (265,409), Germany (242,126), Iraq (223,612), Philippines (209,544), Indonesia (165,887), Canada (129,342), Qatar (118,196), Ukraine (117,172), Bolivia (114,409), Ecuador (112,141), Israel (112,000) and Kazakhstan (105,408), the CSSE figures showed.

State-Wise coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 602 33 2374 65 42 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 94209 2001 295248 8528 3633 92 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1007 20 2621 58 5 4 Assam 19222 313 79307 2345 278 4 5 Bihar 19067 756 109175 2814 538 8 6 Chandigarh 1544 5 1977 181 43 2 7 Chhattisgarh 11136 962 14607 462 245 14 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 348 16 1916 54 2 9 Delhi 13208 688 150027 1130 4369 22 10 Goa 3445 94 11867 356 171 6 11 Gujarat 14742 25 73475 1193 2962 17 12 Haryana 9962 204 48690 1077 646 12 13 Himachal Pradesh 1460 19 4008 198 33 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7743 113 26721 528 671 14 15 Jharkhand 11096 761 22927 578 373 11 16 Karnataka 85006 1379 219554 7866 5232 141 17 Kerala 22737 329 43757 2067 267 10 18 Ladakh 825 21 1640 60 27 2 19 Madhya Pradesh 12422 86 44453 1207 1306 24 20 Maharashtra 178561 5366 531563 9136 23444 355 21 Manipur 1743 12 3957 128 25 22 Meghalaya 1222 54 899 25 8 23 Mizoram 474 20 500 27 0 24 Nagaland 1040 118 2735 124 9 25 Odisha 25215 867 65323 2510 448 7 26 Puducherry 4483 219 7761 275 190 10 27 Punjab 15608 968 30972 741 1256 37 28 Rajasthan 14425 326 60585 1006 1005 13 29 Sikkim 388 19 1151 75 3 30 Tamil Nadu 52364 2 343930 5870 6948 109 31 Telengana 28941 1341 87675 1580 799 11 32 Tripura 3486 360 6839 142 89 4 33 Uttarakhand 5274 468 11775 251 228 9 34 Uttar Pradesh 52309 992 152893 4331 3217 68 35 West Bengal 26709 245 121046 3189 3017 53 Total# 742023 16032 2583948 60177 61529 1057

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage