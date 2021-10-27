India on China's new Land Boundary Law: 'Concern for us'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds during an event commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

India expressing its apprehension on China's new 'Land Boundary Law' on Wednesday said that 'such unilateral move will have no bearing' but asserted 'it was a matter of concern.' China's national legislature had on Saturday adopted a new law on the protection and exploitation of the land border areas, which could have a bearing on its border dispute with India.

"China’s unilateral decision to bring about a legislation which can have implication on our existing bilateral arrangements on border management as well as on the boundary question is of concern to us," said MEA, added, "Such unilateral move will have no bearing on the arrangements that both sides have already reached earlier, whether it is on the boundary question or for maintaining peace & tranquillity along LAC in India-China border areas."

"We also expect that China will avoid undertaking action under the pretext of this law which could unilaterally alter the situation in the India-China border areas: MEA on China's new 'Land Boundary Law'

"The passage of this new law (China's new Land Boundary Law) does not in our view confer any legitimacy to the so-called China-Pakistan "Boundary Agreement” of 1963 which Government of India has consistently maintained is an illegal and invalid agreement."

It said, the law, which becomes operational from January 1 next year, stipulates that "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People's Republic of China are sacred and inviolable.

