Coronavirus in India: Positive cases rise from 1 to over 1 lakh in 111 days. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP Indian health workers wearing personnel protection equipments (PPE) in Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1,00,000-mark becoming the 11th country in the world having over lakh cases. According to the health ministry, there are now 1,01,139 positive cases including 3,163 deaths and 39,174 recovered. The nation is under the third extended lockdown period that was imposed in the country on from May 18 and will remain in place till May 31.

However, lockdown 4.0 has come with certain relaxations with different states releasing their respective guidelines. Some of the states which have released guidelines so far are Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Maharashtra, Assam, Telangana, Chandigarh, others.

Releasing the new guidelines, the MHA on Sunday had allowed more power to states to follow guidelines by demarcating regions on the basis of zones i.e containment, red, orange and green zones. While many states in the country have released updated guidelines allowing a number of relaxations, many are yet to.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured Deaths** Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 2474 1552 50 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 107 41 2 Bihar 1391 494 9 Chandigarh 196 54 3 Chhattisgarh 93 59 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 Delhi 10054 4485 168 Goa 38 7 0 Gujarat 11745 4804 694 Haryana 928 598 14 Himachal Pradesh 90 44 3 Jammu and Kashmir 1289 609 15 Jharkhand 223 113 3 Karnataka 1246 530 37 Kerala 630 497 4 Ladakh 43 41 0 Madhya Pradesh 5236 2435 252 Maharashtra 35058 8437 1249 Manipur 7 2 0 Meghalaya 13 11 1 Mizoram 1 1 0 Odisha 876 220 4 Puducherry 18 9 1 Punjab 1980 1547 37 Rajasthan 5507 3218 138 Tamil Nadu 11760 4406 81 Telengana 1597 1000 35 Tripura 167 85 0 Uttarakhand 93 52 1 Uttar Pradesh 4605 2783 118 West Bengal 2825 1006 244 Cases being reassigned to states 814 Total number of confirmed cases in India 101139# 39174 3163

