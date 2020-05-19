Coronavirus in India: Positive cases rise from 1 to over 1 lakh in 111 days. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1,00,000-mark becoming the 11th country in the world having over lakh cases. According to the health ministry, there are now 1,01,139 positive cases including 3,163 deaths and 39,174 recovered. The nation is under the third extended lockdown period that was imposed in the country on from May 18 and will remain in place till May 31.
However, lockdown 4.0 has come with certain relaxations with different states releasing their respective guidelines. Some of the states which have released guidelines so far are Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Maharashtra, Assam, Telangana, Chandigarh, others.
Releasing the new guidelines, the MHA on Sunday had allowed more power to states to follow guidelines by demarcating regions on the basis of zones i.e containment, red, orange and green zones. While many states in the country have released updated guidelines allowing a number of relaxations, many are yet to.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|2474
|1552
|50
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|107
|41
|2
|Bihar
|1391
|494
|9
|Chandigarh
|196
|54
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|93
|59
|0
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|Delhi
|10054
|4485
|168
|Goa
|38
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|11745
|4804
|694
|Haryana
|928
|598
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|90
|44
|3
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1289
|609
|15
|Jharkhand
|223
|113
|3
|Karnataka
|1246
|530
|37
|Kerala
|630
|497
|4
|Ladakh
|43
|41
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|5236
|2435
|252
|Maharashtra
|35058
|8437
|1249
|Manipur
|7
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|13
|11
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|Odisha
|876
|220
|4
|Puducherry
|18
|9
|1
|Punjab
|1980
|1547
|37
|Rajasthan
|5507
|3218
|138
|Tamil Nadu
|11760
|4406
|81
|Telengana
|1597
|1000
|35
|Tripura
|167
|85
|0
|Uttarakhand
|93
|52
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|4605
|2783
|118
|West Bengal
|2825
|1006
|244
|Cases being reassigned to states
|814
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|101139#
|39174
|3163
