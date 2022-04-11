Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @ANI 'Since inception of Ukrainian crisis, we stood for peace, dialogue, diplomacy', says India at UNSC

India's permanent representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti on Monday addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting and stated that India always stood for peace, dialogue and diplomacy, ever since the inception of the Ukraine crisis. He also said that India has always believed in peaceful talks rather than the shedding of blood.

Adding that India is exploring all the options to minimize the impact on Indian students' education, he appreciated the relaxations made by the Ukrainian Government for this academic year in respect of medical students studying in Ukraine when the conflict took place.

Speaking about the refugee issue, Tirumurti stated that more than 4.4 million people had to leave their country and take refuge in neighbouring countries of Poland and Hungary among others. While close to 7.1 million people have been displaced within the country itself.

Previously, India had condemned the civilian killings in Ukraine's Bucha town while supporting the call for an independent investigation. Speaking at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti said India continues to remain deeply concerned about the worsening situation and reiterates its call for an immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities.

Reports had said that more than 300 people have been killed and the total number of casualties was likely to increase as the whole city is checked. Hundreds of civilian residents were found dead on the streets, by their homes and in mass graves. Ukraine accused Russia of the Bucha massacre. However, Russia has denied the allegations and said that it was Ukraine propaganda.

