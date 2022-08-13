Independence Day 2022: Know 15 August timings, flag hoisting rules

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People holding the national flag participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra', organized as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

Independence Day 2022: India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day on August 15. This year is of more significance because the country is observing the day as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. On August 15, 1947, the British left the country after ruling the subcontinent for 200 years.

This year, however, the citizens are gearing up to celebrate the 75th Independence day in sync with the Government of India's new campaign, 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. As a part of the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to Indians to participate by displaying the National Flag in every home from August 13 to August 15.

Independence Day 2022: Flag hoisting time

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, the ceremony of hoisting the national flag on the respective state capitals, district headquarters, subdivisions, blocks, gram panchayat and villages has to commence after 9 am.

But the point is, do you know how to hoist the Tricolour or when should it be displayed? Here are some steps that need to be followed while hoisting the national flag.

When can the national flag be flown?

Earlier, the national flag could only be hoisted between sunrise and sunset but after recent amendments by the government, a Tricolour can be allowed to be on display both during the day and night. It should be put on display in the open.

Here are some dos and don’ts regarding the display of the National Flag at home. The Tricolour on display should occupy the position of honour and should be distinctly placed.

The Flag shall not be flown at half-mast except on occasions, on which the Flag is flown at half-mast on public buildings in accordance with the instructions issued by the Government

The Flag shall not be used as a drapery in any form whatsoever, including private funerals

The Flag shall not be used as a portion of a costume or uniform of any description nor shall it be embroidered or printed upon cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins or any dress material

Lettering of any kind shall not be put upon the Flag

The Flag shall not be used as a receptacle for receiving, delivering, holding or carrying anything; provided that there shall be no objection to keeping flower petals inside the Flag before it is unfurled as part of celebrations on special occasions and on National Days like the Republic Day and the Independence Day;

When used on occasions like the unveiling of a statue, the Flag shall be displayed distinctly and separately and it shall not be used as a covering for the statue or monument;

The Flag shall not be used to cover a speaker's desk nor shall it be draped over a speaker's platform:

The Flag shall not be intentionally allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in water.

Do you know how a national flag can be disposed of?

A damaged national flag should be disposed of in total and in private. It can wither burnt or or any other measure that keeps its dignity intact.

