Har Ghar Tiranga: Politicians lead the way in making Modi's govt initiative a hit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kid waves Tricolour

As a part of Har Ghar Tiranga, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday installed a Tricolur at his home. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 22 had appealed to people to strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag in their homes between August 13-15.

The government has envisioned the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (tricolour at every home) exercise in the run up to the 75th anniversary of India's independence. More than 20 crore national flags have been made available to people since the announcement of the campaign, officials in the ministry said.

As part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the government, the culture ministry, various Union ministers, among others have appealed to the people to hoist the Indian tricolour at their homes.

HERE IS HOW MINISTERS CELEBRATED THE INITIATIVE:

Latest India News