IMD weather update: Dust storm engulfs Delhi-NCR, temperature shoots past 41degrees Celsius | Video

Light rain or thundershowers are anticipated for two days on Tuesday, providing some respite for the nation's capital from the oppressive heat, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Since 6 a.m., dust-laden strong winds have been blowing over Delhi-NCR, reducing visibility at IGI airport in the national capital to 1,100 meters.

On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 25.2 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity swayed somewhere in the range of 46 and 28 percent.

On May 18, the city is also likely to experience rainstorms and thunderstorms. The IMD forecast stated that clear skies are anticipated beginning on May 19 and that there will be no relief thereafter, with temperatures expected to remain above 40 degrees Celsius.

The cyclonic circulation in Rajasthan is the cause of the dust that is over Delhi. In north Rajasthan, dust storms and light rain are occurring as a result of the cyclonic circulation. According to the weather office, such conditions will likely prevail for three to four days over isolated regions of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and some parts of Punjab.

The region has experienced intense heat over the past five days, with temperatures typically exceeding 40 degrees. Due to the region's lack of rainfall, strong and gusty winds have been lifting a lot of sand and dust from bare, dry soils since midnight.

On Tuesday, parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and parts of Odisha for two more days are likely to experience heatwave conditions.

On Monday, at least 15 locations in Odisha experienced heat waves with temperatures exceeding 42 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecast heatwave conditions for three additional days while giving a yellow warning for eight districts, including, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Balangir on Tuesday.

