IMD weather update: Minimum temperature in Delhi recorded at 25.9 degrees Celsius, dust storm likely today

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 25.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's normal, the India Meteorological Division (IMD) said. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 53%, it said.

Partly cloudy skies with possibility of dust storm and thunderstorm towards evening and strong surface winds of 20-40 kmph during day.

It is likely that the maximum temperature will remain around 42 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Saturday was 22 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature was 41.8 degrees Celsius.

The overall humidity swayed between 57% and 26 percent.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data revealed that Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the "poor" category with a reading of 237 at 7 pm.

An AQI score of zero to 50 is considered "good," 51 to 100 is "satisfactory," 101 to 200 is "moderate," 201 to 300 is "poor," 301 to 400 is "very poor," and 401 to 500 is "severe."

