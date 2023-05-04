Delhi weather updates: 'Fog' in NCR in May month after spell of rains | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. A thick layer of fog enveloped parts of NCR today morning.

Delhi weather updates: Delhi experienced an unusual spell of shallow fog on Thursday (May 4) morning, leaving residents surprised. Such weather conditions are not typical for May month which is the hottest month of the year in the national capital with a mean maximum temperature of around 39.5 degrees Celsius.

Weather department officials said high moisture content in the air and a significant difference between the daytime and nighttime temperatures create conditions that are favourable for the formation of fog. According to the IMD, shallow fog is when visibility is between 501 and 1,000 metres.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 20.9 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Wednesday (May 3), and a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal. The city logged a minimum temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius at 6 am on Thursday.

Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge, Ayanagar, Mungeshpur, Narela, Pitampura and Pusa logged 11.8 mm, 24.6 mm, 14.6 mm, 13.8 mm, 31.5 mm, 9.5 mm, 55.5 mm and 15.5 mm of precipitation, respectively, on Wednesday.

IMD alert/prediction:

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted drizzle at one or two places on Thursday and Saturday in the national capital while the weather will be partly cloudy on Friday and Saturday, IMD said. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 30.6 degrees.

According to the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 32 and 17 degrees respectively today in the national capital.Delhi recorded rainfall up to 20.9 mm in the last 24 hours.

