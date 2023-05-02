Covid19: Delhi records 289 fresh cases; Maharashtra's active tally drops to 3,351

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,515.

Covid19 : Delhi on Tuesday recorded 289 fresh Covid cases while Maharashtra saw a drop in cases registering 139 fresh infections.

According to the health department bulletin, the positivity rate stood at 9.74 percent along with a fatality in Delhi. With the fresh cases and fatalities, the national capital's case count climbed to 20,39,270 and the death toll rose to 26,633, it bulletin said.

The fresh cases emerged from 2,968 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Just a day earlier, Delhi reported 259 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 14.3 percent, and two deaths related due to the disease. Delhi on Sunday saw 405 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 11.2 percent and three Covid-related deaths.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality. Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city. However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.

Maharashtra's Covid tally

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,515. On Monday, the state had recorded 177 cases and one fatality. A health department bulletin said 720 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 80,14,341 and leaving the state with 3,351 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 98.14 percent. The health department said 3,361 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing up their total tally so far to 8,70,02,421.

At present, the dominant subvariant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16 and a total of 1,112 cases of this strain have been found in the state, it said. The Omicron subvariant has also been linked to 10 deaths in Maharashtra, said the bulletin.

Coronavirus in India

Indian on Tuesday logged 3,325 fresh infections. In addition to this, the active cases have dipped to 44,175 from 47,246 as per the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. However, the death toll hiked to 5,31,564 with 17 deaths, including seven reconciled by Kerala.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,52,996) The active cases now comprise 0.11 percent of the total infections and the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 percent, the ministry said. READ MORE

