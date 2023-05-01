Covid-19: India logs 4,282 new coronavirus cases; active tally stands at 47,246

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid-19: India logs 4,282 new coronavirus cases; active tally drops to 47,246

Covid-19: India on Monday logged 4,282 fresh coronavirus infections, The number of active cases now stands at 47,246. As per the latest Health Ministry data, the active tally dropped by over 1,750. However, the death toll has increased to 5,31,547 with 14 fatalities.

The fatalities reported in the last 24 hours include six reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

On Sunday, India had reported 5,874 coronavirus cases, while the number of active cases was 49,015. The daily positivity rate recorded on Monday was 4.92 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 4.00 per cent.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,49,671) The active cases now constitute 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,43,70,878 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

(with inputs from PTI)

