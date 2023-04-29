Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid-19 Alert: India sees a slight dip in daily infections, logs 7,171 new cases today

Covid-19 Alert: In the last 24 hours, India logged 7,171 fresh infections, while the active cases tally has witnessed a slight dip. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the active cases have decreased to 51,314.

The death toll increased to 5,31,508 with 40 deaths, which included 15 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.49 crore, reported PTI.

Recovery rate at 98.70%

As per the Union Health Ministry website, active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections. With this, the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.70 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,56,693. In addition, the fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

