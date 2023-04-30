Coronavirus Updates: Dip in Covid-19 cases, India records 5,874 fresh infections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Coronavirus Updates: Dip in Covid-19 cases, Indian records 5,874 fresh infections

Coronavirus Updates: India on Sunday logged 5,874 fresh infections with 8,148 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 49,015. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the death toll has increased to 5,31,533 with 25 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.31 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 4.25 per cent. The COVID-19 tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,45,389).

The active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease went up to 4,43,64,841 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

