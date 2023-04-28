Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid-19 Updates: India logs 7,533 new infections; active cases drop to 53,852

Covid-19 Updates: India on Friday logged a total of 7,533 new coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4.49 crore. As per the Union Health Ministry, the number of active cases has decreased to 53,852. According to the official data updates by the ministry at 8 AM, the death toll has increased to 5,31,468 with 44 deaths, which included 16 fatalities reconciled by Kerala.

Recovery rate recorded at 98.69 percent

The active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, it said. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.69 percent. The tally of people who have recovered from the infection surged to 4,43,47,024. While the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 percent.

India has so far recorded a total of 4.49 crore Covid cases. According to the ministry's website, a total of 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive, reported PTI.

