Delhi weather update: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in THESE parts of NCR today

Delhi weather update: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in THESE parts of NCR

Delhi weather update : Heavy rain lashed the national capital leading to traffic congestion and waterlogging in several areas on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the weather department predicted a thunderstorm along with light to moderate rains and gusty winds in the Delhi-NCR region.

IMD predicts light rainfall in THESE areas

The weatherman had predicted that light rain will lash Delhi and while gusty winds would occur at 40-60 km/hr in neighbouring regions in including Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar and Ballabhgarh.

Other areas where rains were predicted include Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosall, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Atrauli (U.P.) Bhiwari, Khairthal, Alwar (Rajasthan).

IMD also pridected light intensity rain or drizzle to occur over adjoining Mahendargarh, and areas Narnaul of Loharu, (Haryana) Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Bahajol (U.P.) Pilani, Kotputli (Rajasthan).

Early signs of cyclone in Bay of Bengal

The weather office on Wednesday said it has picked up early signs of a cyclone developing in southeast Bay of Bengal and warned fishermen and the shipping community against venturing into the region.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department, said a cyclone is likely to develop in southeast Bay of Bengal on May 9 and a prediction of its path would be made in the next few days. Addressing a press conference, Mohapatra said a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop on May 6 with the possibility of formation of a low-pressure area over the same region the next day.

The cyclone will be named Mocha, a name suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city. The weather system is expected to concentrate into a depression on May 8 and intensify into a cyclone on May 9, Mohapatra said, adding that the cyclone was likely to move northwards towards central Bay of Bengal.