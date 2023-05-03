Beware! Cyclone Mocha approaching; IMD issues warning

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Cyclone Mocha approaching; IMD issues warning

Cyclone Mocha: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wenesday predicted that a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6, 2023. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7.

It is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8. Therefore, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal, the IMD added.

Issuing a warning against Cyclone Mocha, the IMD in its advisory has asked fishermen, small ships, boats and trawlers not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from May 7 onwards and those who are at sea are advised to return to safer places before May 7.

Keeping in view the weather development, the Odisha government has already put collectors of 18 coastal and adjoining districts and officials of 11 departments on the alert, its special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu said on Wednesday.

The pre-monsoon period of April-May-June is also the cyclone season for the Indian Ocean region and May witnesses the maximum frequency of cyclones. The other cyclone season is October-November-December.

