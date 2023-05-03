Wednesday, May 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Beware! Cyclone Mocha approaching; IMD issues warning

Beware! Cyclone Mocha approaching; IMD issues warning

Cyclone Mocha: It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal, the IMD added.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: May 03, 2023 19:07 IST
Cyclone Mocha approaching; IMD issues warning
Image Source : PTI/FILE Cyclone Mocha approaching; IMD issues warning

Cyclone Mocha: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wenesday predicted that a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6, 2023. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7. 

It is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8. Therefore, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal, the IMD added. 

Issuing a warning against Cyclone Mocha, the IMD in its advisory has asked fishermen, small ships, boats and trawlers not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from May 7 onwards and those who are at sea are advised to return to safer places before May 7. 

Keeping in view the weather development, the Odisha government has already put collectors of 18 coastal and adjoining districts and officials of 11 departments on the alert, its special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu said on Wednesday.

Related Stories
Cyclone 'Sitrang' likely to become severe cyclonic storm; heavy rains likely in Bengal, Odisha

Cyclone 'Sitrang' likely to become severe cyclonic storm; heavy rains likely in Bengal, Odisha

Bengal govt takes all measures to deal with adverse situations due to cyclone 'Sitrang'

Bengal govt takes all measures to deal with adverse situations due to cyclone 'Sitrang'

Tamil Nadu: Cyclone Mandous weakens into deep depression after completing its landfall process

Tamil Nadu: Cyclone Mandous weakens into deep depression after completing its landfall process

The pre-monsoon period of April-May-June is also the cyclone season for the Indian Ocean region and May witnesses the maximum frequency of cyclones. The other cyclone season is October-November-December.

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News