Weather Alert! IMD issues heavy rain warning for THESE states for next 3 days

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely to continue over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh till Tuesday and reduce thereafter.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a weather warning for north Indian states forecasting heavy to very heavy rain till July 29. "There will be widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh till July 29," the IMD.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Tuesday and Wednesday and over northwest Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the IMD said in a release.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely to continue over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh till Tuesday and reduce thereafter. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers is very likely over Konkan & Goa and the Ghat areas of Central Maharashtra during the next three days and increase to isolated heavy to very heavy showers over the region from July 29.

Enhanced rainfall and isolated heavy to very heavy showers are likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar from Tuesday, the release added.

(With IANS Inputs)

