Monday, July 26, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi weather today: IMD forecasts moderate rain in national capital

Delhi weather today: IMD forecasts moderate rain in national capital

Delhi is expected to receive moderate rain during the day, while maximum temperature may settle around 34 degrees Celsius, it said.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: July 26, 2021 10:49 IST
Delhi weather, delhi monsoon weather today, IMD forecasts, moderate rain, national capital, delhi we
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Delhi weather today: IMD forecasts moderate rain in national capital.

The national capital woke up to a cloudy sky on Monday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city is expected to receive moderate rain during the day, while the maximum temperature may settle around 34 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 77 per cent at 8.30 am.

The city had experienced sultry weather on Sunday with some parts getting light rain.

The maximum and minimum temperatures had settled at 37.3 and 27.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Also Read: Delhi rains: IMD issues yellow alert for July 26, 27

Also Read: Delhi rains: Waterlogging, traffic snarls after heavy showers; IMD predicts more downpour

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X