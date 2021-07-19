Delhi rains: Waterlogging, traffic snarls after heavy showers; IMD predicts more downpour

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A commuter pushes his scooter through a waterlogged street due to heavy rains, near ITO in New Delhi

Delhi has been witnessing incessant rains since the wee hours today. Rains delayed the break of dawn with clouds hovering over and now, waterlogging seems to have become a common problem across the city and adjoining areas. Visuals from several areas of Delhi like Palam, Pragati Maidan, ITO, Dhaula Kuan etc show severe waterlogging due to perpetual rains since morning.

Meanwhile, some cars in Haryana's Gurugram were seen half-immersed in water. Visuals from the Southern Peripheral Road and Sector 10A showcased high levels of water clogged onto the streets.

Image Source : PTI A commuter pushes his bike through a waterlogged street due to heavy rains, near ITO in New Delhi

The Indian Meteorological Department's latest update suggests that rains aren't leaving the city anytime soon.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida)," the weather department informed.

“Waterlogging reported at Pulpehladpur under railway bridge. Traffic is diverted from MB (Mehrauli-Badarpur) road towards Mathura road,” the Delhi traffic police said in a tweet. Traffic snarls were witnessed on Ring Road near Millennium Park, Sarai Kale Khan, Kilokri, near IP Flyover, Dhaula Kuan, Vikas Marg, Azadpur, among others.

Image Source : PTI Commuters wade through a waterlogged street due to heavy rains, near ITO in New Delhi

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) said waterlogging complaints were being dealt with on a priority basis. “Our field staff along with senior engineers is on the ground. Water is being removed from streets,” a PWD official said.

With this, Delhi's maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 32 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively. "Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 32 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively," the IMD said in its bulletin.

Image Source : PTI Traffic jam near ITO due to waterlogging following heavy rains, in New Delhi

Private forecaster Skymet Weather said that Delhi rains are expected to make a good comeback with showers for the next two to three days.

Easterly and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal as well as Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea are feeding moisture over Delhi and the adjoining area.

