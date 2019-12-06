'We want justice' to 'Police Zindabad': 10 days, 10 developments in Hyderabad rape case

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Hyderabad rape-murder case: 10 major developments

In a dramatic turn of events, the four accused in the Hyderabad gangrape and murder case were killed by the police during an encounter early on Friday. The incident triggered a chorus of praise for the local police, while people were seen showering flowers on the cops at the crime spot. The 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad was brutally gangraped and murdered by four men near a toll plaza. The accused had deliberately punctured the tyre of her scooty and later offered her help.

One of the accused had then taken her scooty on the pretext of getting it repaired, while the others dragged the woman to an isolated area and raped her. They later burnt her body and dumped it under a flyover. The incident had gathered massive protests across the country as people raised 'we want justice' slogans. The police encounter today, however, saw locals shouting 'Police zindabad'.

Here are the 10 major developments in the Hyderabad gangrape and murder case

Missing complaint filed for Hyderabad vet: Family of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor approach a police station and lodge a missing complaint for their daughter Charred body of woman found: Police find the charred body of a woman under a flyover in Shadnagar area. The two-wheeler of the woman was recovered from the vicinity. Based on the papers of the vehicle, the police identify the body to be that of the 'missing' woman. Police examine CCTV footage: Police examine the CCTV footage of the area to monitor the murder of the veterinary doctor. In the CCTV footage, the police notice four men talking to the deceased and taking her two-wheeler somewhere. Based on the CCTV footage, police launch a manhunt for the suspects. Family statement: Sister of the deceased tells police that she had communicated with the woman at 8:22 pm. She had informed them about her two-wheeler puncture and said she was scared as she was alone on the road. The deceased's family said two people had offered to help her after her scooty broke down. "You please keep talking until my scooter comes back. They [the strangers] are all waiting outside. You please keep talking to me, I am scared," Hyderabad vet had told her sister. Police suspect conspiracy: Police speculate that the woman's two-wheeler was punctured on purpose by those seen with her in the CCTV footage. Following the speculation, police examine the possibility of sexual assault. Post mortem report confirms rape: Postmortem report of the Hyderabad vet confirms sexual assault before she was murdered. She was strangulated to death after sexual assault. The body of the young doctor was then wrapped in a rug sheet and was brought near the under-construction flyover, where it was set ablaze. Traces of alcohol were also found in the woman's body. Police arrest all 4 accused: Police arrest all four accused in the rape and murder of the Hyderabad veterinary doctor. The accused involved drivers and cleaners of the vehicle. Statement of accused: Those accused in the gangrape and murder of Hyderabad veterinary doctor confess to their act and inform the police of rape. They explain the turn of events and reveal they were consuming alcohol when they saw the lady doctor and hatched a plan to rape her. They also forcefully poured alcohol in her mouth as she tried to raise an alarm. Moreover, the accused continued to rape her even after she had died. Hyderabad rape issue raised in Parliament: MPs across political parties condemned the brutal gangrape and murder of the Hyderabad veterinary doctor and demanded death sentence for the accused. Meanwhile, loud protests were witnessed across the country as people flocked to the streets for justice for the lady doctor. Hyderabad rape accused killed in police encounter: On Friday (December 6), the four accused in Hyderabad rape and murder case were neutralised by the police at the crime spot. The police had taken all four men to recreate the incident. It was then when the four tried to flee and were shot by the police.

