Hyderabad killing: Incident being given another colour, we don't stand with murderers, says Owaisi | Watch

Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the alleged honour killing of a Hindu man by the relatives of his Muslim wife in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad killing: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the honour killing incident that took place in Saroornagar in Telangana and termed it as a "criminal act" as per constitution and Islam.

While addressing an Eid Milap programme at Darussalam, the headquarters of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Hyderabad, Telangana, he said, "We condemn the (honour killing) incident that took place in Saroornagar. The woman willingly decided to get married. Her brother doesn't have any right to kill her husband. It's a criminal act as per constitution & the worst crime as per Islam." "Murder is the worst crime in Islam," he added. Owaisi said there was no rationale for the two men to kill her husband. Owaisi made it clear that his party will not stand by murderers. "You have no right to go and kill somebody. Have fear of Allah. Holy Quran says if one innocent human being is killed it amounts to killing the entire humanity and if one human being is saved it is like saving the entire humanity."

"This incident is being given another colour since yesterday. Didn't the Police here arrest the accused immediately? They have arrested him. We do not stand with the murderers," he told the gathering.

Billapuram Nagaraju (25) was hacked to death in Saroornagar area on the night of May 4 in front of his wife and in full public view by her brother and his friend. The next day, police arrested both the accused. Nagaraju had married Ashrin Sultana alias Pallavi, his classmate in school and college, on January 31 this year at the Arya Samaj temple in Hyderabad. The accused have been identified as Syed Mobin Ahmed, brother of Ashrin Sulthana and Mohammed Masood Ahmed. Both the accused were arrested on Thursday and are being produced before the court for judicial custody. "Case registered under IPC Section 302, SC/ST Act. The probe is to be concluded soon. We'll apply at fast track court so that its trial is concluded soon and accused are punished. The deceased's family will be provided with monetary benefits, job", DCP of LB Nagar had stated.

