'Begged but none came forward': Wife of man killed in Hyderabad recalls chilling murder

Recalling the brutal murder of her husband in Hyderabad, Ashrin Sulthana, wife of Dalit man who was beaten with iron rods and killed in public, on Friday said that she begged the people around for help while her husband was being thrashed. But none came forward.

Sulthana and Nagaraju, the victim, were travelling on their motorcycle when they were stopped. Her brother attacked Nagaraju, thrashed him with an iron rod, and stabbed him with a knife.

The distraught wife spoke to news agency ANI and narrated the incident, "We were going home when my brother along with another person come on a motorcycle and pushed my husband (Nagaraju) & started beating him. In the beginning, I didn't know it was my brother who was attacking him. They kept on beating him on his head, he was bleeding a lot.

"I sought help from people around me, but nobody came forward to help. I saw the face of my brother. I begged him to leave my husband and stop beating him, but he did not listen to me. Nagaraju was wearing his helmet, but due to the assault, it was damaged and so was his head."

She also said that she begged the people around to help her, but nobody came ahead: "if they wanted, they could have helped but nobody did".

"I begged the people around for help while my husband was being beaten, however, none of the passers-by came forward to help," she said.

'My husband said he would become Muslim'

She further added, "My brother was against my marriage. My husband told my brother earlier that he will become Muslim and will marry me. But my brother didn't approve. Even before the marriage, my brother had beaten me because I wanted to marry him."

Elaborating on the time of the incident, Ashrin Sulthana said that she initially did not know her brother was one of the attackers until she saw his face.

Hyderabad's Saroornagar police arrested two relatives of Ashrin Sulthana alias Pallavi for their involvement in the murder of Billipuram Nagaraju on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Syed Mobin Ahmed, brother of Ashrin Sulthana and Mohammed Masood Ahmed.

The ACP LB Nagar along with his team apprehended Syed Mobin and Masood Ahmed within hours and seized the centering iron rod and knife used in the crime.

