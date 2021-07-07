Wednesday, July 07, 2021
     
J&K: Top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed in Handwara encounter

Mehrazuddin Halwai alias Ubaid was one of the oldest terrorists of the terror outfit.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2021 8:17 IST
handwara encounter
Image Source : PTI

Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander killed in Handwara

A top terrorist of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen was eliminated in an encounter in the Handwara district, the police informed on Wednesday. Mehrazuddin Halwai alias Ubaid was one of the oldest terrorists of the terror outfit.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar has called the killing of Halwai a "big success".

"One of the oldest and top commanders of HM terror outfit Mehrazuddin Halwai alias Ubaid got neutralised in Handwara encounter. He was involved in several terror crimes. A big success," informed Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet, quoting IGP Kashmir.

More details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

