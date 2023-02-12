Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Himachal Pradesh weather updates: Three National Highways shut due to heavy snowfall, water supply hampers.

Himachal Pradesh weather updates: A total of around 216 roads including three National Highways have been closed due to snowfall in Himachal Pradesh.

"216 roads including 3 National highways are closed in snow-prone districts of the state. A total of 325 Electricity supply Schemes are disrupted and 10 water supply schemes have been hampered in the state due to snowfall during the past 24 hours," as per data available with the Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority.

The districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kullu and Kinnaur have received fresh snowfall during the past 24 hours, out of 216 a total of 148 roads are closed in Lahaul-Spiti district only. According to the Disaster Management Authority of Himachal Pradesh, after the fresh western disturbance the temperatures have slightly increased in the region. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district recorded lowest at minus -4.7 degree Celsius, Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti recorded at minus -2.9 degree Celsius.

Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded at minus -1.2 degree Celsius. Narkanda recorded 1.3 degree Celsius, Kufri recorded 2.2 degree Celsius, Manali recorded 2.4 Degrees Celsius and Dalhousie recorded 4.6 degree Celsius . In Shimla the temperature was recorded at 4.8 degree Celsius".

(With ANI inputs)

