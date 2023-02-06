Himachal Pradesh: Two killed, one missing following avalanche in Lahaul and Spiti

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE PIC Avalanche in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal avalanche update: An avalanche hit Shinkula–Darcha road area in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday evening causing death of two persons.

According to reports, two labourers died and another went missing after an avalanche took place in Lahaul and Spiti.

Three casual labourers got buried in the snow along with snow cutter/dozers as avalanche hit Chika village in the district, officials said.

The bodies of Ram Budha from Nepal and Rakesh from Chamba have been recovered while 27-year-old Passang Chhering Lama, a resident of Nepal, remains missing and feared buried in snow, according to the state emergency operation centre.

A rescue team consisting of police, health officials, and members of district disaster management authority rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation.

The rescue operation was stopped at night as the temperature and visibility dropped. The rescue operation will be resumed on Monday morning.

Avalanche hits Gulmarg

Earlier, a massive snow avalanche hit Afarwat hills at a famous ski resort in Gulmarg in Baramulla district on Wednesday, in which two foreign nationals have been killed while one has been seriously injured.

Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak Hapath Khud at a famous ski resort in Gulmarg.

3 teams comprising 21 Foreign nationals and 2 local guides went to Affarwat Gulmarg for skiing. On receiving the information Baramulla police mobilized joint rescue teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the tourism department.

