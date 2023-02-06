Himachal: About 150 roads including three national highways closed due to recent snowfall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Higher reaches and tribal areas in Lahaul and Spiti received another spell of mild snowfall.

About 150 roads, including three national highways, were closed in Himachal Pradesh due to the recent snowfall. Higher reaches and tribal areas in Lahaul and Spiti received another spell of mild snowfall while intermittent rains lashed parts of Kangra, Shimla, Chamba and Kullu districts.

Khoksar received 3.4 cm of snow followed by Kukumseri and Keylong which received 1.7 cm and 1 cm of snowfall respectively. A maximum of 130 roads were blocked for vehicular traffic in Lahaul and Spiti.

According to the weather department, Bharmaur in Chamba received 12.3 mm of rain, making it the wettest region. Salooni received 8.4 mm of rain, Banjar 3 mm, Pandoh 1.5 mm, Palampur 1 mm and Bhuntar and Shimla 0.5 mm of rainfall each respectively.

There was no significant change in the minimum temperatures. Keylong recorded a temperature of minus 6.5 degrees. It was found to be the coldest region at night. Kukumseri and Keylong shivered at minus 3.9 degrees and minus 1 degree Celsius while the key tourist destinations of Narkanda, Dalhousie Kufri, Shimla and Manali recorded a low of 0.3 degrees, 2.9 degrees, 3.1 degrees, 4.4 degree and 5 degrees Celsius.

