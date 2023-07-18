Himachal Pradesh: Trains suspended on Kalka–Shimla line due to heavy rainfall, landslides till August 6

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Trains on Kalka–Shimla route suspended

Railways on Tuesday suspended trains on the Kalka–Shimla line due to heavy rainfall and landslides till August 6 in Himachal Pradesh. Some parts of the state are reeling under floods causing disruption in road and rail transport. In some areas parts of Kalka–Shimla rail tracks are buried under debris because of landslides and swept away with rainwater in the hill state.

So far, 125 persons have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since the onset of the monsoon season on July 24. The state has suffered losses of Rs 4,636 crore as per the state emergency response centre.

As many as 647 roads including 244 in Shimla, 136 in Kullu, 83 in Sirmaur and 60 in Mandi district are still blocked while 1,115 transformers and 543 water supply schemes are disrupted in the state, officials said.

The local weather office has issued a yellow alert and predicted heavy rains at isolated places in the state for next four days till July 22.

List of trains that run on Kalka–Shimla route

04543- Kalka - Shimla Passenger

72451- Kalka - Shimla Rail Motor

52451- Shivalik Deluxe Express

52453- Kalka - Shimla NG Express

52459- Him Darshan Express

52455- Himalayan Queen

Road caves in pulling car down into nala in Shimla, 3 dead

Three persons travelling in a car fell into a nala and died after a stretch of the road they were on caved in near Sharan Dhank in Nankneri area here on Tuesday. A stretch of the Neerath-Nankheri-Pandadhar link road in Nankneri area caved in pulling the car down with it into the nala below.

Other commuters in the area saw the car plunging into the nala and informed the police. Rescue operations were carried out by the police, fire and locals and three bodies were recovered, police said.

The deceased were identified as Veer Singh (40), Himmat Singh (28) and Ratan (50) all hailing from Nankheri. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the incident.

