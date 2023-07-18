Tuesday, July 18, 2023
     
Woman doing acrobatics in Delhi Metro go viral on internet; netizens criticise for the disruption

Woman doing acrobatics with the help of a handrail inside the Delhi Metro is going viral on the internet. Know more details.

Published on: July 18, 2023
Incidents inside the Delhi Metro never cease to stop. From people using straighteners to recording dance performances, these videos have faced public criticism for disrupting the metro environment. Now another video circulating online has captured the attention of netizens. 

The viral video showcases a girl performing the exercise inside a moving train. The footage begins with her holding onto the handrails and is seen performing a backflip using them as support. The onlookers inside the metro coach can be seen watching her. While some look clueless, others were surprised by the act. 

Along with the video, the caption read, “Calisthenics in public”. After the video was shared, it has garnered significant attention. One of them said, “Appreciable…. but public places and government properties are not meant to display stunts”. Another user said, “Delhi metro mein aapka Swagat hai”.

One of them said, “Abhi yeh announcement bhi start to hone wali hai metro mein, yaatri jann oot patang harkaten kerney se bachey. Well done by the way.”

Despite repeated warnings from Metro officials against creating reels, videos showcasing activities inside metro trains continue to surface on the internet. While some may find these videos entertaining or creative, others have time and again pointed them out as an issue.

