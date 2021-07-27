Follow us on Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh: 187 died due to natural disasters, accidents since June 13

As many as 187 people lost their lives and four persons have gone missing due to natural disasters and accidents in Himachal Pradesh from June 13, with a monetary loss of Rs 401 crore reported in the state till Sunday, a senior official said today. A total of 381 animals has also died during the period since June 13, 2021.

Commenting on the accidents, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, Director-cum Special Secretary (Revenue-Disaster Management), Himachal Pradesh, said that 28 roads are closed including the Batseri and Chhitkul area.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur District administration, around 90 tourists are stranded in the Chhitkul area of Kinnaur district as the restoration work of roads could not be done continuous sliding of the stones in the region.

"After June 13, there were many incidents including two major mishappenings - one in Kangra the other in Batseri. 187 deaths have been reported so far and 4 persons went missing after drowning," Mokhta said.

"While 381 animals died during the monsoon, across the state. Monetary loss of Rs 401 crores has been reported till yesterday," he added.

At least nine people died while three were injured in the Kinnaur district on Sunday after a bridge collapsed as a result of boulders rolling down a hill due to a landslide.

Mokhta said that a special 3-member team of the Geological Survey of India will be visiting the Sangla region of Kinnaur on July 27, 28 and 29.

He said the Disaster Management Authority is also planning to start a pilot project to study the landslide in the state.

(With ANI inputs)

