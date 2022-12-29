Himachal: Kinnaur's freezed Nako lake turns into ice-skating rink

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nako lake in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur has freezed completely.

Kinnaur Nako Lake Freezes: Himachal Pradesh is under the grip of intense cold wave with the mercury plummeting in 10-12 degrees below freezing point in high altitude areas. Kinnaur district is also witnessing intense cold conditions that has turned the famous Nako lake into a huge ice-skating rink.

The Nako lake has freezed completely and taking advantage of the situation the Himachal Ice Skating Association has organised a three-day camp here. Hundreds of children and enthusiasts are taking part in the camp despite freezing temperatures.

"Nako lake is one of the famous lakes in the world where ice-skating and ice-football games are organized after in winter when it freezes. This year the lake has frozen completely and a district level ice skating camp is being organised by the association in huge numbers of children are participating," Himachal Ice Skating Association vice-president Pradeep Kanwar said.

ALSO READ: Cold wave, dense fog engulf north India; Check list of trains, flights running late amid low visibility

Meanwhile, the weather department has said that dense fog and cold wave conditions will continue in Himachal Pradesh for the next few days.

The minimum temperatures dipped 10-12 degrees below freezing point in high altitude tribal areas, mountain passes, and other higher ranges, while several other places reeled under lower reaches of sub-zero temperature.

Keylong in tribal Lahaul valley recorded minus 7.9 degrees, followed by Kusumseri minus 5.0 degrees, Kalpa minus 3.6 degrees, Manali minus 0.6 degrees, and Bhuntar minus 0.4 degrees. Solan and Shimla recorded a minimum of 2.3 and 4.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

ALSO READ: North India continues to shiver amid bone-chilling cold: These cities record sub-zero temperatures | DETAILS

Latest India News