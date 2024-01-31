Who is Kalpana, Hemant Soren's wife, who can become next CM of Jharkhand? 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren with his wife Kalpana Soren

Ranchi: In the midst of a political stir in Jharkhand over the arrest of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, speculations are on the rise that CM's wife, Kalpana Soren, who is known to maintain a relatively low profile in the public sphere, might become the next chief minister of the state.

It is noteworthy that ED had searched Hemant's house in Delhi on Monday. During this period, Soren remained missing for a long time, due to which a lot of headlines were made. Amid he was 'untraceable', BJP's Nishikant Dubey recently claimed Hemant Soren plans to install his wife in the CM post in case he gets arrested. Hemant Soren will appear before the ED to record his statement today.

Who is Hemant's wife Kalpana Soren? Know about Jharkhand CM's wife

Kalpana has no political background. She is originally from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. Kalpana got married to Hemant Soren on February 7, 2006. Kalpana and Hemant have two children named Nikhil and Ansh. Kalpana's father is a businessman, and her mother is a homemaker. Kalpana is also involved in business and charity work. According to the information received, Kalpana also runs a school and is involved in organic farming. Kalpana, who was born in Ranchi in 1946, studied engineering and MBA. As Kalpana Soren is not an MLA, her appointment as the CM would require a current MLA to vacate their seat. According to BJP's Nishikant Dubey, Hemant's brother Basant Soren and sister-in-law Sita Soren did not agree to the proposal of Kalpana becoming the CM. However, Hemant's brother has denied any family dispute and said that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha family is united. In fact, Nishikant Dubey had said that at least 35 MLAs were present in the meeting in JMM meeting on Tuesday, where a proposal was made to make Kalpana Soren the next Chief Minister. The legislators allegedly signed a support letter without any name mentioned because there were speculations that in case of the Chief Minister's arrest, his wife Kalpana Soren would be handed over the reins. Kalpana Soren was present at the meeting of state ministers and party MLAs in Ranchi on Tuesday. These meetings took place amidst BJP's claim that after not meeting with the ED at his residence in Delhi, Hemant Soren fled. Hemant reached Ranchi from Delhi via road and held two meetings.

