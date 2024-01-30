Jharkhand: Will Kaplana Soren take over as CM from husband Hemant?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday chaired a meeting of ruling alliance MLAs to discuss strategies regarding the current political situation, and the Enforcement Directorate's proposed questioning of the CM on Wednesday. However, as the meeting remained inconclusive, the CM is expected to meet at 7 PM today. If sources are to be believed, Jharkhand is expected to see a Bihar re-run as reports suggest that Hemant Soren may resign as CM and pave way for his wife Kalpana.

In a presser, JMM said, " Hemant Soren is neither a Ajit Pawar, nor a Nitish Kumar or a Himanta Biswa Sarma who would switch sides... he is the son of veer Sibu Soren who will fight for his right."

In an email sent to the ED, Hemant Soren has agreed to record his statement on January 31 at 1 pm at his residence. The federal agency searched the 5/1 Shanti Niketan residence of the JMM leader in south Delhi on Monday, and camped there for almost 13 hours in order to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal in Jharkhand, officials said. The ED has seized Rs 36 lakh, an SUV and some "incriminating" documents from Soren's Delhi house, they said.

The ED questioned Soren at his official residence in Ranchi on January 20 in the case and issued a fresh summons to him asking him to confirm his availability for questioning on either January 29 or January 31, the official sources said, adding Soren had sent a communication to the agency but had not confirmed the date and time for questioning.