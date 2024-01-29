Hemant Soren accuses ED of political motives, labels summons 'vexatious' as probe intensifies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his residence in Ranchi.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of harbouring a "political agenda" aimed at disrupting the state government's functioning. Soren alleges that the ED's insistence on re-questioning him before January 31 is driven by malice and an attempt to misuse statutory powers.

In an email sent to the federal agency on Sunday, the 48-year-old JMM executive president deems the summons issued to him "wholly vexatious and in colourable exercise of powers given by the statute." Notably, he requests the preservation of the video recording from the seven-hour questioning session on January 20, emphasising its potential use in a court of law.

Despite his reservations, Soren agrees to record his statement on January 31 at 1 pm at his residence. The ED had previously questioned him at his official residence in Ranchi on January 20 regarding an alleged land fraud case. Following this, a fresh summons was issued, asking him to confirm his availability for further questioning on either January 29 or January 31.

Adding to the unfolding events, Chief Minister Soren left for the national capital on the night of January 27. Meanwhile, his scheduled government events in the state on Monday were abruptly canceled without any official explanation.

In connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation, an Enforcement Directorate team visited Soren's Delhi residence on Monday. These developments intensify the scrutiny surrounding the ED's inquiry into the alleged land fraud case involving the Jharkhand Chief Minister.

