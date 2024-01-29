Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren 'missing' as probe intensifies, set to confront ED in Ranchi on Jan 31

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrives to attend the winter session of the State Assembly in Ranchi.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a robust offensive against corruption. The ED team is actively searching for Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, in Delhi. However, there's still no trace of Hemant Soren, and the situation raises eyebrows as the Chief Minister of a state seems to be missing due to the fear of ED. Although the Chief Minister's office in Jharkhand has confirmed that Hemant Soren will appear for the ED investigation on January 31, his whereabouts remain unknown, adding an element of surprise to the unfolding events.

ED's stern message: 'If you don't come, we will'

The ED team is meticulously searching for Hemant Soren in Delhi. While the ED has yet to locate Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister's office has responded to the ED's summons, stating that Hemant Soren will present himself at the ED office in Ranchi at 1 PM on January 31. Notably, the ED had issued a summons to Hemant Soren in connection with a land scam, instructing him to record his statement between January 29 and January 31. The ED warned that if he fails to appear voluntarily, they will send a team to bring him in.

CM's disappearance amid arrest fears?

After receiving the ED summons, Hemant Soren attended a program at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on January 27 and then headed to Delhi. Following his departure, the ED team has arrived in Delhi to locate him. While they have seized important documents from his residence, there is speculation that Hemant Soren might be arrested today.

Supreme Court may be approached against the ED summons

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal is reported to have met Hemant Soren on Sunday, and it is suggested that the Chief Minister may approach the Supreme Court against the ED summons. Despite the directive for CM Soren to appear before the ED today, his whereabouts remain unknown, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty and intrigue around the unfolding developments in Jharkhand.

