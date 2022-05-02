Heatwave conditions in Northern states abating, rainfall likely in Delhi tomorrow: IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Children play with water to beat the heat on a hot summer afternoon, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Heatwave conditions are abating in most parts of the country including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Met office said that the temperature will not rise for the next one week as the Western disturbance is quite active.

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder development and heatwave conditions in most of the northern states.

RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD, said that a yellow alert has been issued for the Northwest, adding that Delhi and adjoining areas will likely receive rainfall on May 3.

The national capital, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other states were experiencing prolonged heatwaves in recent weeks. Earlier on Sunday, the mercury hovered around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius during the day in Delhi-NCR. The evening was marked by the light wind with most places witnessing little lower maximum temperatures compared to the scorching Saturday and Friday.

In view of the rising temperature, the Centre has urged states to review their health facility preparedness for the availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines and ensure sufficient drinking water.

