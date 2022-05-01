List of states where heatwave may continue or are likely to witness change of weather

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Some places like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana recorded temperatures up to 47.4 degrees.

A heatwave has gripped several parts of the county over the last few days with some places like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana recording temperatures up to 47.4 degrees. IMD has predicted that some states will get respite from scorching heat while harsh conditions may continue in some others.

States where heatwave may continue

Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh may face a heatwave situation for the next couple of days.

Parts of Western Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, northern Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Haryana and Jharkhand will also be witnessing extreme conditions for the next few days.

States that are likely to witness change of weather

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand may witness thunderstorms between May 3 to 5. READ MORE | Heatwave conditions to recede in northern, central India; light showers, thunderstorms likely

Isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan may witness rainfall in the next few days.

Northwest India is likely to receive dusty winds in the next 2 days.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands to receive heavy rainfall likely by May 5.

Earlier, the Punjab government announced the summer vacation for all schools in the state due to the heatwave. The Odisha government also announced that teaching timings in all schools will be rescheduled due to the heatwave in the city.

