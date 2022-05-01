Sunday, May 01, 2022
     
  List of states where heatwave may continue or are likely to witness change of weather

IMD has predicted that some states will get respite from this weather while other states will continue to face harsh conditions.

Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2022 21:30 IST
Image Source : PTI

Some places like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana recorded temperatures up to 47.4 degrees.

A heatwave has gripped several parts of the county over the last few days with some places like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana recording temperatures up to 47.4 degrees. IMD has predicted that some states will get respite from scorching heat while harsh conditions may continue in some others.

States where heatwave may continue 

  • Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh may face a heatwave situation for the next couple of days.  
  • Parts of Western Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, northern Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Haryana and Jharkhand will also be witnessing extreme conditions for the next few days. 

States that are likely to witness change of weather  

Earlier, the Punjab government announced the summer vacation for all schools in the state due to the heatwave. The Odisha government also announced that teaching timings in all schools will be rescheduled due to the heatwave in the city. 

