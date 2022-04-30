Odisha govt announces new timings for schools amid strong heatwave | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Earlier, the Odisha government suspended classes of all school students for five days due to the prevailing heatwave.

The new timings for teaching hours will be - 6 am to 9 am w.e.f. 2nd May 2022.

The Odisha government on Saturday announced that teaching timings in all schools will be rescheduled due to the heatwave in the city.

The new timings for teaching hours will be - 6 am to 9 am w.e.f. 2nd May 2022. However, the examination already scheduled by different Boards/Councils will continue as usual.

Earlier, the Odisha government suspended classes of all school students for five days due to the prevailing heatwave.

However, Class 10 and 12 examinations which have already been scheduled by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), will be held on time.

As per schedule, the annual matriculation exam will start on April 29 and continue till May 7 while the Class 12 exam conducted by CHSE will start on April 28 and continue till May 31.

