Odisha govt announces new timings for schools amid strong heatwave | Details

Despite the change in teaching hours, the examination already scheduled by different Boards/Councils will continue as usual.

Bhubaneswar Updated on: April 30, 2022 23:49 IST
Image Source : PTI

Earlier, the Odisha government suspended classes of all school students for five days due to the prevailing heatwave.

 

The Odisha government on Saturday announced that teaching timings in all schools will be rescheduled due to the heatwave in the city. 

The new timings for teaching hours will be - 6 am to 9 am w.e.f. 2nd May 2022. However, the examination already scheduled by different Boards/Councils will continue as usual.

Earlier, the Odisha government suspended classes of all school students for five days due to the prevailing heatwave.

However, Class 10 and 12 examinations which have already been scheduled by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), will be held on time.

As per schedule, the annual matriculation exam will start on April 29 and continue till May 7 while the Class 12 exam conducted by CHSE will start on April 28 and continue till May 31.

