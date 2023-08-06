Haryana violence: Suspension of mobile internet, SMS services extended in Nuh, Palwal | Read details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A street wears a deserted look as shops seen closed during Friday prayers at Pataudi in Gurugram

Nuh violence: The Haryana government on Saturday (August 5) extended the suspension of mobile internet service in Nuh and Palwal districts till August 8 (Tuesday), according to an official order. Suspension of SMS services in these two districts has been extended till 5:00 pm on August 7, it said.

Mobile internet and SMS services were suspended after clashes erupted in Nuh on July 31 over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other districts of the state. Six people have died in the clashes.

The order to extend the suspension was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), TVSN Prasad, on Saturday evening. The Haryana government had earlier suspended mobile internet and SMS services and later extended till August 5.

"This order is extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh and shall be in force up to 08.08.2023 (23:59 hrs)," it stated.

"It has been brought to my notice by the deputy commissioners of Nuh that the law-and-order situation has been reviewed and intimated that conditions are still critical and tense in their respective districts.

"After assessment of the current prevailing law-and-order situation as well as recommendation of the deputy commissioner, Nuh, I am of this view that there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in district Nuh on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being or could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/messaging services on mobile internet services, SMS services and other dongle services," order stated.

In a separate order, the ACS (Home) said, "This order extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Palwal, Haryana, and shall be in force up to 07.08.2023 (1700 hrs)."

Nuh cybercrime police station attack aimed at destroying evidence: Haryana govt

The Haryana government said the attack on the cybercrime police station in Nuh district was aimed at destroying evidence related to a massive fraud unearthed earlier this year. The cybercrime police station was targeted during the violence that erupted in Nuh on July 31.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted after a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the last few days. Under the guise of the violence in Nuh in the past few days, an attempt was made to destroy the evidence collected during the raid and the cyber police station was attacked, the government said in a statement.

Documents related to the huge fraud and other crimes were kept at the police station, it said. In the biggest-ever raid of its kind, the Haryana Police had uncovered a cyber fraud worth about Rs 100 crore in April. As part of the crackdown, 320 hideouts of cyber criminals spread across 14 villages in Nuh were raided and 65 cyber criminals were arrested. Besides, 66 mobile phones and numerous fake documents were seized.

Home Minister Anil Vij had on Thursday said the Haryana government has taken the attack on the cybercrime police station very seriously. He had also said that Nuh was becoming the new Jamtara, Jharkhand district infamous as India's cybercrime hub, when a massive crackdown was launched against cyber criminals.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Haryana: Days after violence, 45 illegal constructions razed in Nuh after CM Khattar's order

ALSO READ: Nuh violence: Haryana Home Minister suspects 'big game plan', says people went to hills, opened fire

Latest India News