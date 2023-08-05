Nuh violence: Haryana Home Minister suspects 'big game plan', says people went to hills, opened fire

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gurugram: Charred remains of shop and other temporary structures, set ablaze by miscreants

Nuh violence: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday (August 4) claimed that there was a “big game plan” behind the Nuh violence and said that people had climbed hills next to the temples with sticks, which was “not possible without a proper plan”.

The Home Minister said that the bullets were fired and weapons were arranged before the violence, which was all a part of a plan.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

Addressing a press conference, Vij said that 102 FIRs have been registered in the matter and over 200 people have been arrested so far.

“A total of 102 FIRs have been registered. 202 people have been arrested and 80 are in preventive detention. We are getting information that firing incidents were pre-planned...stones were collected on the roofs and people went to the hills and opened fire. We are collecting information and taking action against the people responsible. We will run bulldozers as and when required. We will investigate if there was any prior input regarding the incident,” Vij said.

The Minister said that a thorough investigation into the incident will be conducted and the government would not jump to any conclusion without the completion of the investigation.

“There is a big game plan behind this. People climbed hills next to the temples, had lathis in their hands and gathered at entry points, all this is not possible without a proper plan. Bullets were fired, some people had arranged weapons as well. All this is part of a plan. We will not rush to an early conclusion without a thorough investigation being done,” he said.

Vij said that the internet services will be restored after the situation improves.

The government took action against officers days after Nuh violence, and transfered Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar who was replaced by Dhirendra Khadgata.

The state administration transferred Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Singla. He was transferred to Bhiwani and has been replaced by Narendra Bijarniya.

