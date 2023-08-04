Narendra Bijarniya to take charge as Nuh SP: Who is he? All you need to know about the IPS officer

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Narendra Bijarniya

Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding the additional charge in Varun Singla's absence, will be the new Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nuh, according to a government order issued on August 3 by Additional Chief Secretary Haryana (Home) TVSN Prasad.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla, who was on leave when the communal clashes broke out in the district, has been transferred today (August 4). Singla has been made the superintendent of police, Bhiwani.

Bijarniya, SP, Bhiwani, who was also functioning as OSD to Additional DGP (law and order), in addition to his present duties to assist her in maintaining the law and order situation in Nuh and surrounding areas, has been transferred and posted as SP, Nuh.

Who is Narendra Bijarniya?

Narendra Bijarniya is an IPS officer of the 2015 batch. He belongs to the Sikar district of Rajasthan. His father is a farmer and his mother works as a housewife. Between the tenure of 2011-2014, Bijarniya worked as an official at the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC).

Educational Qualification:

He did his engineering at Malviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) in Jaipur and later joined the police services. Notably, he has earlier served as Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP).

While being posted as a trainee IPS in the Sirsa district of Haryana, Narendra was informed about the hiding of notorious gangster Anandpal's brother in Sherpura village. Later, his team arrested Anandpal's brothers Vicky and Devendra along with weapons.

It was from here that information about Anandpal's hiding in Malasar village of Churu district was received, after which Narendra along with Rajasthan's Special Operational Group (SOG) killed gangster Anandpal.

