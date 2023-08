Nuh violence: After action on SP, Haryana govt transfers Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed after incidents of violence following attack on a procession in adjoining Nuh district, near Badshahpur in Gurugram district.

Nuh violence: Taking action against officers days after Nuh violence, the Haryana government on Friday transfered Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar. He has been replaced by Dhirendra Khadgata.

Earlier today, the state administration had transfered Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Singla. He was transferred to Bhiwani and has been replaced by Narendra Bijarniya.

Singla was on leave when communal clashes broke out in the district on Monday.

Six people died in Nuh violence

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other places.

Singla will now be the superintendent of police, Bhiwani.

Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding the additional charge in Singla's absence, will be the new SP of Nuh, according to a government order issued on August 3 by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad.

Another order issued on Friday said Nuh Deputy Commissioner Panwar will be replaced by Dhirendra Khadgata.

Both Bijarniya, an IPS officer, and Khadgata, an IAS officer, have previously had their stints in Nuh.

The order issued by Prasad said Singla has been transferred and posted as SP, Bhiwani.

Bijarniya, SP, Bhiwani, who was also functioning as OSD to Additional DGP (law and order), in addition to his present duties to assist her in maintaining the law and order situation in Nuh and surrounding areas, has been transferred and posted as SP, Nuh, it said.

The order said Panwar, Deputy Commissioner, Nuh, and CEO of Mewat Development Agency, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Fisheries Department.

Besides, he will also be Administrator, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Rohtak, and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak.

Khadgata, who was at present Special Secretary, Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department and Administrator, HSVP, Rohtak, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Nuh, and CEO, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh, the order said.

Khadgata will also hold the charge of Special Secretary, Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department.

