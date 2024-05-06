Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chandigarh Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress' Manish Tewari takes on BJP's Sanjay Tandon

After much speculation, the Congress leadership has chosen Anandpur Sahib sitting MP and lawyer Manish Tewari to contest against BJP's Sanjay Tandon for the Chandigarh parliamentary seat. Amidst internal demands for a "new face" from Chandigarh, the Congress opted for Tewari over former Chandigarh MP Pawan Kumar Bansal. Tewari, supported by Chandigarh Congress president Harmohinder Singh Lucky, emerges as the joint candidate for Congress and AAP under the I.N.D.I.A. bloc seat deal.

Tewari's political journey

Born and raised in Chandigarh, Tewari, 58, has a distinguished background, having represented Anandpur Sahib in previous Lok Sabha terms. His selection marked his long-awaited opportunity to contest from his hometown Chandigarh, a desire he expressed since 2009.

Sanjay Tandon's political career

Sanjay Tandon, son of BJP leader Balramji Das Tandon, makes his electoral debut as BJP's candidate for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat. With a history of political involvement since the 1990s, Tandon steps into the electoral fray with extensive organisational experience within the BJP.

Chandigarh's electoral landscape

Chandigarh, with over 6,47,000 registered voters, gears up for the elections scheduled on June 1. The contest between Tewari and Tandon sets the stage for a crucial battle in the Union Territory, with both candidates seeking to represent the aspirations of Chandigarh residents.

Chandigarh's political significance

As a Union Territory serving as the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh holds pivotal political importance as a Lok Sabha constituency. Over the years, its electoral dynamics have reflected the diverse socio-political fabric of the region, making it a keenly watched battleground.

Electorate composition and trends

With a predominantly urban character, Chandigarh's electorate composition includes a significant proportion of Scheduled Castes (SC) voters and a Hindu majority, underscoring its diverse demographic tapestry.

Historical electoral trends

Since its inception in 1967, Chandigarh's Lok Sabha representation has seen a varied mix, with the Congress and BJP dominating the seat in alternating terms. Notable leaders like Srichand Goyal and Jagannath Kaushal have left their mark on the region's political landscape.

Notable representatives

Pawan Kumar Bansal's long tenure as MP and his ministerial stints in the Manmohan Singh government have been significant in Chandigarh's political trajectory. Additionally, leaders like Krishan Kant have enriched the city's political legacy.

Recent electoral dynamics

In 2014, Kirron Kher's victory for the BJP marked a shift in Chandigarh's electoral fortunes amid the Modi wave. Her association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and promises of development initiatives resonated with voters, leading to a decisive win.

Current scenario and future prospects

While Kher has maintained her electoral stronghold, recent political developments, particularly the AAP's emergence in the 2022 assembly elections in alliance with the Congress, signal a potential electoral shift. The BJP candidate faces a formidable challenge in the upcoming polls, suggesting an intriguing electoral battle ahead.

