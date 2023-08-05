Haryana: Days after violence, 45 illegal constructions razed in Nuh after CM Manohar Lal Khattar's order

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 45 illegal constructions razed to ground in Nuh

Haryana: In the wake of violence in Haryana's Nuh, the authorities on Saturday morning razed several illegal constructions to the ground amid heavy police deployment. The bulldozer action by the government comes days after clashes between two groups in the area that claimed six lives. In an anti-encroachment drive over 45 "illegal" shops at the Nalhar Road area in the district were razed down.

With the help of earth-moving machines and workers, a team from the enforcement wing of district administration led by the local SDM and town planning department officials initiated the removal drive near SHKM Government Medical College on Nalhar Road.

"More than 45 commercial shops built illegally are being demolished on Nalhar road," Nuh District Town Planner said while speaking to ANI. To prevent any untoward incident in the area, a heavy police force was deployed. According to Nuh SDM Ashwani Kumar, the bulldozer action in the area was taken at the direction of CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

"The encroachment was spread across 2.5 acres of land. All of it was illegal construction. It has been found that some of these people had involvement in the recent clashes," Kumar said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier on Friday, around 250 shanties were bulldozed in the Tauru town and other areas in neighbouring Nuh district. Following the bulldozer action, Home Minister Anil Vij indicated that the demolitions were part of action against those involved in the recent communal clashes.

Meanwhile, the state government transferred Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar and Superintendent of Police Varun Singla. Vij on Friday asserted that a total of 202 people were arrested so far and 80 were taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes in Nuh.

He furhter alleged that the Nuh violence was pre-planned citing the way bullets were fired from hillocks and stones collected on rooftops of buildings. With this, the police have filed 102 FIRs in the matter so far.

"I want to assure you that anyone involved in the violence won't be spared," Vij told reporters in Ambala, adding, the detainees are being questioned. "It is a big gameplan… every person had a lathi in his hand. Were these being distributed for free? Someone must have arranged these. Bullets were being fired. From where did weapons come …? We will go to the depth of the matter," he said.

