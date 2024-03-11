Haryana scientist dies by suicide after killing his 8-year-old daughter, probe launched

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

A scientist allegedly died by suicide after killing her 8-year-old daughter in Haryana's Hisar on Sunday, March 10. According to the police, the scientist killed her daughter after slitting her throat.

Speaking to the media, Hisar Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Mohan said the area has been cordoned off and a mobile forensic science unit has been called as part of the scientific investigation. He further said that police are questioning nearby people as well as family members of the deceased.

Scientist had suicidal tendencies

"As per his colleagues, he was under treatment by a psychotherapist. We are being told that he had depression...We will also speak with his consulting doctor to ascertain the exact medical condition...His colleagues have also told us about his suicidal tendencies," the ASP added.

Further details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

