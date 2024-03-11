Uttar Pradesh: SBSP leader stabbed to death in Sant Kabir Nagar, multiple wounds found on body

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO SBSP leader Nandini Rajbhar

The state general secretary of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party's (SBSP) women cell Nandini Rajbhar was allegedly stabbed to death over a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar, the police said on Sunday (March 10). The incident took place at around 3 pm yesterday at her residence in the Kotwali Khalilabad area. The police said that she suffered multiple stab wounds on her body. Nandini, 30, was allegedly stabbed by unidentified people over the dispute that was reported nearly 10 days ago, IG Ram Krishna Bhardwaj said.

Upon the receipt of information, senior officials rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a matter of land dispute reported about 10 days ago. Locals have named 3-4 people in the matter, but we are still looking into it," he said.

Security stepped up

Heavy security was deployed in the area.

According to the police, the body of the SBSP leader was first found by a local woman who alerted the residents. The victim's husband and seven-year-old son were away at the time of the incident.

A forensic team reached the spot and carried out its probe.

Victim’s father-in-law found dead

The SBSP leader’s alleged murder comes days after her father-in-law was reportedly found dead on railway tracks, the investigation of which is still underway.

"Nandini Rajbhar has been murdered. Earlier, Nandini's father-in-law was also murdered on February 29. It was, however, labelled as 'suicide'. Nandini was fighting to get justice for her own family," the SBSP leader's maternal uncle, Ramgopal Rajbhar, said.

"My niece was killed due to a land dispute. She took up the matter of her father-in-law's death, and after that, she was also murdered," he alleged.

Sant Kabir Nagar SP Satyajit Gupta assured of taking action into the incident, adding that a high-level investigation will be conducted.

"We will take strict action against the people involved in the alleged killing of the SBSP leader. A high-level probe has been initiated. We are further looking into it," the SP added.



