Yogi Cabinet expansion likely today, RLD's Anil Kumar, OP Rajbhar may get ministerial berth | DETAILS

The Yogi Adityanath Cabinet in Uttar Pradesh is set to be expanded on Tuesday at around 5 pm, said the sources. SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, one MLA from RLD, and Dara Singh Chauhan are likely to be inducted into the Cabinet. The expansion may take place after UP Governor Anandiben Patel returns from Agra visit today.

Anil Kumar, Purqazi MLA from RLD will become Cabinet minister, they said.

The sources confirmed that Kumar received a call from Lucknow and left from Muzaffar Nagar to reach the capital city.

Akash Saxena from BJP may take oath as minister of state, they added.

The cabinet expansion has been due for a long time.

RLD's entry into NDA ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal formally joined the BJP-led NDA alliance on Saturday (March 2) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Chaudhary met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in the national capital and announced the tie-up on his official X handle. RLD's entry was a big blow to I.N.D.I.A bloc in Uttar Pradesh as SP and Congress along with RLD were planning to field common candidates - a formidable chemistry - in the Western part of the state.

