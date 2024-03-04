Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Cabinet expansion likely tomorrow, RLD, OP Rajbhar may find place | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet in the Uttar Pradesh government is likely to be expanded on Tuesday at around 5 pm, sources said on Monday (March 4). SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, two MLAs from RJD, and Dara Singh Chauhan are likely to be included in the Yogi Cabinet. The expansion may take place after Governor Anandiben Patel returns from Agra visit tomorrow.

According to the sources, RLD’s Rajpal Balyan, OP Rajbhar and Chauhan can take oath as cabinet ministers.

Akash Saxena from BJP and Pradeep Chaudhary from RLD can take oath as ministers of state.

The speculations of a cabinet expansion had been rife since October last year, however, it was not taking place.

Jayant Chaudhary's RLD joins NDA

Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal formally joined BJP-led NDA alliance on Saturday (March 2). Chaudhary met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in the national capital and announced the tie-up on his official X handle.

"Under the leadership of Shri @narendramodi ji, India is becoming a parallel witness to development and poor welfare! Met @AmitShah ji and @JPNadda ji and decided to join #NDA. NDA is ready to fulfill the resolve of developed India and the slogan of crossing 400 this time," he posted on X.

