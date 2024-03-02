Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal formally joins BJP-led NDA ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on Image Source : X/ JAYANT SINGH RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary meets Amit Shah, JP Nadda

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal formally joined BJP-led NDA alliance on Saturday (March 2). Chaudhary met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in the national capital and announced the tie-up on his official X handle.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and vision and said that the NDA is ready to fulfill the resolve to cross the 400 seats mark.

"Under the leadership of Shri @narendramodi ji, India is becoming a parallel witness to development and poor welfare! Met @AmitShah ji and @JPNadda ji and decided to join #NDA. NDA is ready to fulfill the resolve of developed India and the slogan of crossing 400 this time," he posted on X.

RLD chief confirms tie-up with NDA

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on February 12 confirmed that his party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the NDA. His party was a part of the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc. RLD became the second party to walk out of the alliance in the last one month after Nitish Kumar-led JDU in Bihar. The moves of both the leaders came as major blows to the Opposition's unity as well as hopes to take on the BJP at the Centre in the general elections which are due in a few months.

"We have talked to all our MLAs and workers... We had to take this decision of going with the NDA," Jayant Chaudhary said.

Speculations in the recent past

There were speculations doing the rounds about Chaudhary's exit from the Opposition's grand alliance, after the Centre announced Bharat Ratna for former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Recently, Jayant Chaudhary heaped praise on the Centre and termed it as a 'rooted government'. Jayant Chaudhary on February 9 said the Centre won his heart with the announcement of Bharat Ratna. "Dil Jeet Liya," he posted on X. Chaudhary is the grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh, a famed farmers' champion.

He had even equated the style of work of this government to his grandfather's way of work. He said, "The style of work of this government reflects the working style of Charan Singh...Only a rooted government could have given Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh"

Jayant Chaudhary said, "The decision taken to award Chaudhary Charan Singh with Bharat Ratna, it is a big decision...Yesterday, people celebrated Diwali after the announcement...Yesterday, the farmers distributed sweets in Connaught Place. This only shows that the decision was not only limited to his family members but is a decision to strengthen the farmers..."

"I have been in the opposition for 10 years, I am sitting on this side of this house for some time, the working style of the present government also has a glimpse of the thoughts of Chaudhary Charan Singh. When PM Modi addresses the issues of toilets in village, when the GoI makes women empowerment its platform and creates awareness in the villages, I remember Chaudhary Charan Singh ji's quote in it..," he added.