Hapur factory fire: Farm body demands Rs 1 Cr compensation for victims' families, death toll reaches 13

Hapur factory fire: Farmers' body Kisan Mazdoor Sangh on Sunday held a protest over a boiler fire incident at a factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on Saturday afternoon. The body demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the affected families. Meanwhile, the death toll in the fire incident reached 13.

"We demand compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the affected families and the sealing of all illegally-run factories," said Brahm Sing Rana, State president, Kisan Mazdoor Sangh.

An FIR has been registered under sections 286, 287, 304, 308, 337 and 338 of the IPC at the Dhaulana police station. The FIR states that firecrackers were manufactured at the factory.

There were around 30 people in the affected area at the factory in the UPSIDC industrial area in Dholana, around 80 km from the national capital, when the incident occurred.

The impact of the explosion was so intense that the roofs of some of the factories located in the vicinity were damaged. It took three hours for fire tenders to douse the blaze.

"The factory was given the license to manufacture electronic items. And now, it is a matter of probing what exactly was going on here. This is a sad incident. Forensic teams have reached here and are collecting samples," District Magistrate of Hapur Medha Roopam said.

